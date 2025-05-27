CRPF jawan arrested in charges of espionage; his Pahalgam posting ended 6 days before attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was arrested on Monday in Delhi on charges of espionage, having allegedly shared classified national security information with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The arrest was carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been investigating the depth of this espionage network.

Moti Ram Jat, who served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, was reportedly involved in passing operational details of Indian security forces to Pakistani officials in exchange for monetary compensation. This revelation comes as part of a broader investigation into espionage activities linked to the Pahalgam attack that resulted in the death of 26 civilians.

Jat was transferred from Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, merely six days prior to the attack. The NIA is now scrutinising his connections to the incident. Jat landed in trouble after central agencies, working with the Army, flagged his social media activity, and found his actions “in violation of established norms and protocols," according to CRPF statements.

He was also found to have been receiving funds from Pakistani officials through various conduits.

Jat was dismissed from CRPF service effective from May 21, 2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India and CRPF Rules. He has been remanded in NIA custody until June 6 for further interrogation.

In parallel, security agencies have intensified anti-espionage operations, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, all suspected of being part of a Pakistan-linked spy network. These operations aim to dismantle the network and prevent further breaches of national security.

Among those arrested are two women, Jyoti Malhotra and Guzala, who reportedly maintained contact with a Pakistani officer. Malhotra is noted for her significant online presence, having a substantial following on YouTube and Instagram. The officer, Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, was expelled from India for espionage activities earlier this month.

The espionage network's discovery underscores the challenges faced by security agencies in safeguarding sensitive information. The NIA's continued investigations are critical in understanding the full scope of these activities and preventing future security breaches.