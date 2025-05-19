Haryana-based travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Sunday. Authorities stated that she was being "developed as an asset" and was in contact with agents during the ongoing India-Pak conflict, though she had no direct access to defence-related information.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said Jyoti visited Pakistan multiple times on sponsored trips, including before the Pahalgam attack. The ongoing investigation aims to establish any further linkages. Sawan noted that modern warfare extends beyond the border and that Pakistani agents are attempting to use social media influencers to spread their narrative.

The official also revealed that Jyoti visited China once and that her travel expenses seem disproportionate to her declared income. Authorities are analysing her financial records. During the Indo-Pak conflict, she maintained contact with persons of Indian origin (PIOs), and her travel details do not match her reported income.

Jyoti Malhotra, known by her channel name ‘Travel with JO’, was arrested on Saturday following a tip-off from central intelligence agencies. Her YouTube channel and Instagram account have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively. She was reportedly in regular contact with PIOs, including Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, an employee of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. She also attended a special Iftar dinner at the Pakistan High Commission last year with Danish.

A case has been registered against her under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities believe more individuals may be involved. Jyoti is currently in five-day police custody while officials investigate her communications and contacts, especially around the recent Indo-Pak tensions and the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police is investigating the alleged links between a Puri-based YouTuber and Jyoti Malhotra, who had visited Puri in September 2024 and came into contact with a woman YouTuber from the coastal town, Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said.

The woman from Puri had recently travelled to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, the SP added. When asked if the woman from Puri had shared intelligence with Malhotra, Agrawal said, “The Haryana Police are investigating the matter and we are providing them the required assistance.” The Odisha Police have not disclosed the identity of the Puri YouTuber involved in the investigation.

The Puri YouTuber’s father said the police questioned his daughter on Saturday and sought information. "My daughter came in contact with Jyoti Malhotra as both are YouTubers. As a friendship developed, Malhotra visited Puri. Since this is a matter of national security, a proper investigation should be carried out. We will cooperate with the police," he said.

"My daughter visited Kartarpur in Pakistan with another friend, not Malhotra, three or four months ago for a pilgrimage. She has no involvement in anti-national activities and was unaware of Malhotra's alleged espionage," he added.