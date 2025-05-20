'Spy' YouTuber held in espionage case, accused of contact with ISI near Pak-Afghan border, filmed near radars, BSF sites

The arrest of Haryana-based travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra has blown the lid off a suspected ISI-backed espionage network operating in India, revealing how social media influencers were allegedly used to propagate pro-Pakistan narratives and gather sensitive information. Malhotra, who commands a sizeable following on YouTube and Instagram, is among 11 individuals arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan.

According to intelligence sources, Malhotra’s online reach and frequent foreign trips made her a soft target for recruitment. Investigators say she had established contact networks as far as the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, an area known for restricted civilian access and terrorist activity.

The ISI allegedly sought out social media influencers with a mass following to not only extract intelligence but also “promote a positive image of Pakistan.” Malhotra fits that profile, with over 4 lakh YouTube subscribers and more than 1.3 lakh followers on Instagram.

Currently in five-day police custody, Malhotra is being interrogated by a joint team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Haryana Police. Officials say she has been “evasive” during questioning and has even attempted to mislead the probe.

She initially denied links to Pakistani High Commission official Ehsan Dar alias Danish, who was expelled by India on May 13, but digital forensics revealed she deleted two chats with him, which investigators suspect may have contained instructions or classified data.

Trips to Pakistan, China under the scanner

Authorities are also probing Malhotra’s repeated visits to Pakistan, first in April 2023 under the pretext of attending the Baisakhi festival, and her subsequent travels to China and Bangladesh. One of her videos shows her at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi requesting a Chinese visa, raising red flags about a coordinated travel trail.

Investigators are particularly focused on whether her China visit in 2024 was arranged during her stay in Pakistan. Her diary entries, three in Hindi and eight in English, mention warm receptions in Pakistan, interactions with Pakistani Army officials, and nostalgic reflections on Partition.

One entry reads, “After completing a 10-day journey in Pakistan, I have now returned to my own country... Who knows how long these distances across borders will last, but the grievances of hearts should be resolved.”

Another praises Pakistan’s efforts to preserve temples and reconnect Partition-era families.

Cloud storage shows military movement

Intelligence agencies are also scrutinising her YouTube videos filmed in high-security zones such as Pathankot, Ladakh, Dal Lake, and Nathu La Pass. Investigators say they’ve recovered content from her cloud storage that shows BSF troop movement and radar installations.

Her videos from Kashmir, including Pahalgam, are under close watch to identify any links to the April 22 terror attack that killed 25 people, including 24 tourists and one local.