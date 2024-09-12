'Crude bombs were hurled from Mohabbat Ki Dukan': Siddaramaiah faces flak for stone pelting at Ganesh procession in Mandya

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing massive criticism over stone pelting at a Ganesh procession in Mandya's Nagamangala. Even as the chief minister condemned the stone-pelting saying it threatens the peace and tranquility of the society, the BJP leaders have accused him of shielding the culprits.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said the stone pelting at the Ganesh procession in Mandya's Nagamangala was an act of miscreants, which threatens the peace and tranquility of the society. The government has taken this very seriously, he said, adding that more than 50 people have already been arrested in this connection and "our first priority is to maintain peace and order in the society".

Violence broke out during a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya last evening after stones were pelted at the procession. Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14.

PC Mohan, 4th-term BJP Lok Sabha MP for Bangalore Central, said that stones were pelted, and crude bombs were hurled from "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" during the Ganesha procession in Nagamangala. "Hindu shops-vehicles were set ablaze. But Karnataka's Home Minister dismisses it as accidental, shielding Muslim youth. Appeasement politics at its worst," he said targeting the Karnataka government.

Union Minister and BJP MP from Bengaluru North Shobha Karandlaje said that radical miscreants brutally attacked the Ganesh Visarjan procession, desecrating the idol and torching over 15 Hindu shops. "Armed mobs carried out violent assaults, yet Siddaramaiah's govt continues shielding the culprits."

The MP blasted the chief minister, saying his appeasement politics are making Hindus suffer again. "Every time Siddaramaiah comes to power, Hindus face relentless attacks. Enough is enough."

In Nagamangala, Mandya, radical miscreants brutally attacked the Ganesh Visarjan procession, desecrating the idol and torching over 15 Hindu shops. Armed mobs carried out violent assaults, yet Siddaramaiah’s govt continues shielding the culprits..!!

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI that the situation had now returned to normalcy and people were going about their day-to-day activities. "Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes."

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, they added.



