Cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu, Andhra: IMD predicts heavy rains in these areas till Nov 29 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal strengthens. The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within 24 hours, with potential landfall along Tamil Nadu's coast by the end of the week. The low-pressure area is intensifying due to warmer sea surface temperatures in the Bay of Bengal, ranging between 28°C and 30°C.

As of the latest observation, the deep depression was located approximately 310 km southeast of Trincomalee on Sri Lanka’s northeast coast, 590 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam, and 800 km south of Chennai. It is moving north-northwestward at a speed of 12 kmph and is expected to bypass Sri Lanka as it tracks toward India.

IMD predicts the system will gain strength over the next 12 hours and evolve into a cyclone by November 27, although cooler sea surface temperatures closer to the Indian coast may slightly weaken its intensity.

Authorities and residents in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh have been advised to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal disruptions from November 27 to 29. The IMD warns of winds reaching 25-30 knots (gusting to 35 knots) near the system, with rough seas expected along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Sri Lanka until November 29.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 26 and 27, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 28 and heavy rainfall on November 29. For Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places on November 26 and 27, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations, intensifying to heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 28 and 29.

