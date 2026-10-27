Cyclone Arnab to evolve into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’: 53 trains cancelled, schools shut, evacuations underway

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Arnab had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was likely to become a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam.

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The storm was centred 490 km from Visakhapatnam, 560 km from Kakinada and 730 km from Bapatla on Monday evening, moving westwards at 17 kmph. It is forecast to bring sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, during landfall.

The train cancellations have affected routes connecting Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Machilipatnam, Narasapur, Bhimavaram, Kakinada Port, Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, establish district-level control rooms and issue regular warnings to coastal residents. The state released ₹27 crore to 20 districts for relief operations.

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Officials are making arrangements to move 4,711 pregnant women from vulnerable areas to health centres and hospitals. Fishing boats have been asked to return to shore, and officials said all fishermen who had ventured into the sea had returned safely. Educational institutions in affected areas have been closed, while beaches have been shut to the public.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed, with additional personnel on standby. The Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have also readied rescue teams, ships and aircraft.

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The Centre has placed Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on alert. Odisha has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in six southern districts to remain closed on October 28 and 29, while evacuations and fishing restrictions are underway.

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The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Authorities are coordinating relief operations and monitoring the cyclone’s movement to minimise casualties and damage.