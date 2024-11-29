Cyclone Fengal alert: Schools, colleges in Kanchipuram closed on Nov 30 due to heavy rain forecast

Cyclone Fengal has developed into a storm in the Bay of Bengal, as confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 2.30 pm on November 29. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued by the IMD as the cyclone progresses.

The Cyclone is currently located in the Bay of Bengal and is forecasted to track west-northwest, making landfall near Puducherry tomorrow (30.11.2024) around noon. Wind speeds are predicted to peak at 70-80 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h during this time.

In light of the alert, Kanchipuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district, including private educational institutions, on November 30. This proactive step is taken to ensure the safety of students and staff during the severe weather conditions.

The storm, which started as a deep depression, is forecasted to track towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in a northwesterly direction, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds in various coastal districts in the area.

Cyclonic Storm ‘Fengal’ over Southwest Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning for North

Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh Coasts:

The Fisheries Department of Puducherry has issued a notification instructing fishermen to promptly relocate their fishing vessels and gear to elevated areas to prevent any potential harm. Additionally, fishermen are cautioned about the hazardous sea conditions and high winds, and are advised to proceed with caution.

"As far as the impact of the cyclone is concerned, slight rainfall has started. It is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu. The landfall is expected tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu. The speed of wind would be 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph. It has turned into a cyclonic storm... Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall... On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu... Red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall," MD Head Ananda Das told ANI.

