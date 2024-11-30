Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu: Delayed landfall puts Chennai on red alert, heavy rains pound state, Puducherry

A red alert has been issued in Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fengal continues its slow march towards landfall, intensifying heavy rainfall across the region. The cyclone, hovering over the Bay of Bengal for days, has gathered significant moisture, leading to widespread flooding and disruptions.

As of Saturday morning, Cyclone Fengal was located 110 km southeast of Chennai and 120 km east-northeast of Puducherry, moving westward at 13 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts landfall near Puducherry by night, with wind speeds reaching 90 kmph.

Chennai and its surrounding districts have already recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. Key areas like Vadapalani, Choolai, and Korattur are inundated, with the Greater Chennai Corporation reporting waterlogging in over 130 locations. Subways in six areas have been closed due to water accumulation. Rainfall data shows Kathivakkam in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall at 12 cm, while other areas reported 6-9 cm.

The Tamil Nadu government has taken extensive precautions. Over 2,000 relief camps are operational, with 500 people relocated from vulnerable areas. More than 4,100 fishing boats have returned to shore, following government advisories. Public transport on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) has been suspended, and Chennai Airport has halted operations from noon to 7 pm, resulting in flight cancellations and delays.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is overseeing relief efforts from the State Emergency Operations Centre, coordinating disaster response teams, food distribution in camps, and water drainage operations. Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid coastal areas.

The IMD predicts heavy rainfall will persist in coastal and interior Tamil Nadu even after the cyclone’s landfall. With widespread flooding, disrupted transportation, and ongoing evacuation efforts, the situation remains critical. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Sri Lanka have also felt the cyclone’s impact, with heavy rain, floods, and landslides causing significant damage.

Authorities remain on high alert as the region braces for the full impact of Cyclone Fengal.