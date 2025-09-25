Cyclonic depression set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for several districts in Odisha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the next two days. This comes as a low-pressure area, currently over North Odisha and the Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a depression by September 26. The depression is anticipated to cross the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of September 27.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over the east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal is moving westward, triggering widespread rainfall across the region. Light to moderate showers are expected in most parts of Odisha, with intense spells likely in several districts.

Weather alerts

September 26 (till 8:30 am): Light to moderate rain and thundershowers across most of Odisha, with heavy rain expected in some areas.

Yellow warning: Heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) likely in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, and Gajapati. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

September 26-27 (8:30 am to 8:30 am): Light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected across most districts. Advertisement

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds (40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h) likely in Koraput and Malkangiri.

Yellow warning: Heavy rain with thunderstorms likely in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Balasore, and Nayagarh. Thunderstorms with strong winds expected in several other districts, including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, and Bolangir.

Impact on coastal areas and Andhra Pradesh

As the depression strengthens, rough sea conditions are expected. The IMD has advised fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea until September 26. Coastal areas in North Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible disruptions to daily life.





As a cyclonic system forms over the Bay of Bengal, heading towards South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh, our thoughts are with everyone in its path. Please follow IMD's official updates, take precautions, and look out for one another. pic.twitter.com/Ebn3xszqCS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 25, 2025

In Andhra Pradesh, districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Seetharamaraju are on Red Alert due to expected moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers. Coastal areas in districts like Srikakulam, Konaseema, and Krishna are under Orange Alert, with moderate rains and gusty winds (40-50 km/h).

Safety precautions

Fishermen are urged not to venture into the sea until September 26.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay indoors during peak rainfall, avoid standing under trees, and take precautions with electrical appliances.

Farmers should take necessary precautions to protect crops from the heavy rainfall.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates as the system intensifies. Authorities have also ramped up preparedness measures to minimise disruptions to transportation, agriculture, and daily life across the affected regions.