'Cynical effort to blame India for West's failure': Ex-treasury official blasts Trump

Evan A Feigenbaum, a leading Asia expert and former US Treasury official, has slammed the Trump administration's move to impose tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, calling it "pure hypocrisy" and a "blunt coercion" against India's foreign policy. His comments come after a draft notice was issued by the United States outlining plans to implement a 50% tariff on Indian products starting August 27 in retaliation for India's oil trade with Russia.

Advertisement

Feigenbaum argued that the US approach is deeply inconsistent and hypocritical, pointing out that countries such as China and Turkey also purchase Russian commodities without facing similar penalties. "If the commodity of interest is oil, then China buys more, Turkey buys some. If the goal is to shutter Russia's commodity trade, then just switch up the commodity of reference to, say, gas, and Europe still buys too. And the United States itself buys other commodities from Russia," he said.

From an Indian perspective, this is pure hypocrisy. If the commodity of interest is oil, then China buys more, Turkey buys some ... If the goal is to shutter Russia's commodity trade, then just switch up the commodity of reference to, say, gas and Europe still buys too. And the… https://t.co/Ru9w7IwRAV — Evan A. Feigenbaum (@EvanFeigenbaum) August 25, 2025

The draft notice from the Department of Homeland Security, which is set to take effect on August 27, includes a 25% additional tariff that was announced in July, as well as the newly proposed 50% tariff on Indian goods, aimed at penalising India for buying Russian crude oil. The tariff will apply to Indian products "entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025."

Advertisement

Feigenbaum pointed out the glaring hypocrisy in the move, especially since the US has continued to buy Russian commodities while blaming India for Russia's war on Ukraine. "This will continue to be viewed in New Delhi as blunt coercion, gross interference in Indian foreign policy, impractical given India’s oil import needs, and above all a cynical effort to 'blame India' for the West’s (and Trump’s own) collective failure to get Moscow to stop its war on Ukraine," he added.

The controversy has escalated since President Donald Trump first announced the tariffs, stating that they were designed to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent further accused India of "profiteering" by reselling Russian oil, a claim that has been strongly rejected by India. The Indian government has termed the tariffs "unjustified and unreasonable" and reiterated its right to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

Advertisement

India has made it clear that it will continue taking measures to protect its own economic and strategic interests, regardless of US pressure.

