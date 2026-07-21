Govt accepted Rahul Gandhi's demand for NEET debate, then he sought Pradhan's resignation: Jitendra Singh

Hours after meeting Rahul Gandhi during the Congress protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the government had agreed to the Congress leader's initial demand for a discussion in Parliament on NEET, but that Gandhi subsequently changed his demands by seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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In a detailed statement, Singh said he and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan were deputed by the government to speak to Congress leaders after they staged a sit-in near Akbar Road.

The Congress party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders with him, such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others, sat down for a sit-in protest outside PM Modi's residence near Akbar Road.

"In view of the dignity of this senior delegation, the government sent me personally, along with the Union Home Secretary, Shri Govind Mohan, to the spot to hold talks with these senior leaders," the minister said.

According to Singh, Gandhi was requested to end the sit-in because the location was not designated for protests and was causing inconvenience to the public. He further said that Gandhi told the government he would immediately end the protest if it agreed to discuss all issues related to NEET and the ongoing movement in Parliament.

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कुछ समय पहले, यह ज्ञात हुआ कि कांग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और उनके साथ अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता, जैसे कि श्री राहुल गांधी, श्रीमती प्रियंका गांधी इत्यादि अकस्मात ही अकबर रोड़ के समीप एक स्थान पर अपने समर्थकों के साथ धरने पर बैठ गयेहैं। सरकार ने इस वरिष्ठ… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 21, 2026

The MoS said the matter was referred to the government's top leadership, which agreed to "discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement."

'Then he demanded Pradhan's resignation'

Singh said that Gandhi then changed his position after being informed that the government had accepted his demand.

"When this information was conveyed to Shri Rahul Gandhi, he said that he would not agree to this alone but also sought assurance for the resignation of the Union Education Minister. He said that now I have two demands: discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister," the minister said.

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According to Singh, Gandhi responded that "it is his prerogative" when reminded that his earlier demand had only been for a parliamentary discussion. "When he was reminded that earlier he had only demanded discussion, he said that now my demands have changed."

Singh further claimed Gandhi also insisted it was "his prerogative to sit wherever he wants" after the Home Secretary told him the site was unsuitable for a protest.

The minister accused the Leader of the Opposition of reneging on his earlier position. "For a senior leader like Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy," Singh said.

He reiterated that the government was "ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement."

At the same time, Singh alleged that the Congress had not followed parliamentary procedure to initiate such a debate. "In contrast, the Congress Party has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter as per rules. Shri Rahul Gandhi's behavior does not align with the principles of democracy."

