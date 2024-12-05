‘Dangerous triangular nexus between George Soros, OCCRP, Rahul Gandhi’: BJP calls LoP a ‘traitor’

The BJP on Friday slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the Gautam Adani indictment row, and claimed a link between the opposition leader and forces that are trying to destabilise India. BJP MPs K Laxman and Sambit Patra, quoting a French media report, called Rahul Gandhi a “traitor of the highest order”.

Patra cited French newspaper Mediapart that published a report titled ‘The hidden links between a giant of investigative journalism and the US government’ on December 2. According to the report, US billionaire George Soros, who has often been criticised for trying to “destabilise” India, funded the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The BJP leader claimed that there is a “dangerous triangular nexus” between George Soros, OCCRP that is funded by Soros's Open Society Foundation, and Rahul Gandhi.

In a press conference, Patra said, "If OCCRP is affected, Rahul Gandhi cries. If Rahul Gandhi cries, OCCRP gets hurt. They are two bodies but with one soul. George Soros and Rahul Gandhi are one. Whatever Soros wants to fulfill his agenda, Rahul Gandhi does the same. Both want to harm the country's interests.”

"A triangular nexus has emerged, comprising George Soros and his foundation in the US, along with certain American agencies. The other vertex of this triangle is a prominent news portal, OCCRP. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, traitor of the highest order, represents the third angle of this triangle,” said Patra.

"I am not scared to say this word. I don't have any hesitation to call the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha a traitor," the BJP leader said.

Patra said that OCCRP has over 50 media partners across countries and depends heavily on Soros as well as the ‘deep state’ agencies in the US to fund its work. He said an entity that gets 70 per cent of its funding from one source cannot be neutral. Patra said Gandhi held press conferences to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government based on OCCRP's reports

The BJP leader said that crores of people read what OCCRP publishes. “Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency. It is George Soros's foundation. Such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them. Rahul Gandhi is betraying the whole country. OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi consistently finds himself at the forefront of issues that compromise national interests, said Patra, adding that he attracts admiration from people harbouring anti-India sentiments. “All anti-Indians and all those who hate India love Rahul Gandhi," the BJP leader said.

Patra said OCCRP termed the legal proceedings against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, where they have been accused of misappropriating assets to the tune of hundreds of crores, as “politically motivated”.

"OCCRP and Rahul Gandhi are two bodies and one soul," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi does not want India to move ahead. He does not want the Indian Parliament to function," he said, claiming that some of these reports were timed with Parliament's sessions so that the Congress could disrupt its proceedings over "fake" news.

Mediapart’s response

In its response, Mediapart’s publisher and director Carine Fouteau in a statement on December 7, said, “Mediapart firmly condemns the instrumentalisation of its recently published investigative article about OCCRP by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to serve BJP’s political agenda and attack press freedom.”

She further asserted that the “BJP wrongly exploited Mediapart’s article in order to spread fake news that we never published”.

“There are no facts available supporting the conspiracy theory promoted by BJP,” said Mediapart’s publisher, expressing “full support to the courageous Indian and international journalists who report and investigate in India”.