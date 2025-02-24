Days after Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' comment, PM Modi hits back: 'Those who have fallen into slave mentality...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh, sharply criticised opposition leaders for mocking religion and attempting to divide the nation. His comments came days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee decried the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as being 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

He stated, "Nowadays, we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion and are engaged in dividing people. Often, foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people."

Amping up his attack on the Opposition, Modi said that those "who have fallen into the mentality of slavery" keep attacking India's monasteries, beliefs, temples, hermits, culture and principles.

"They abuse our festivals, traditions, and customs. They show the audacity to malign our religion and culture that is progressive in its conduct." He also went onto hail religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri as his "younger brother".

These comments were made during the foundation stone ceremony for a Rs 218-crore, 200-bed cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham. In his address, Modi emphasised the government's commitment to 'Sabka Ilaj' and 'Sabka Arogya', highlighting the importance of religious institutions as centres of science and social service.

PM Modi highlighted the philanthropic efforts of religious trusts managing hospitals and research institutes that provide free medical services. He praised Ayurveda and Yoga, noting temples and monasteries' role in social service.

Modi also reiterated the government's commitment to establishing cancer day care centres in each district within three years and making cancer medications more affordable, aiming to ease the financial burden of healthcare on families. The initiatives include providing Ayushman Cards to enable free medical treatment for up to ₹5 lakh.

Banerjee criticised the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, which she referred to as 'Mrityu Kumbh', noting a lack of planning and disparities in facilities provided to attendees based on their economic status.

Reflecting on the Maha Kumbh, Modi noted its completion, stating, "Maha Kumbh is near completion now. Crores have taken the holy dip and witnessed sants. In the decades to come, this Maha Kumbh, which came after 144 years, will be perceived as the Maha Kumbh of unity and will keep inspiring and serving the 'Amrit' of unity."