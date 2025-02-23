Meloni blasts Left's 'double standards', defends Modi & Trump: 'They call us threats, but Clinton, Blair were...'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni launched a sharp attack on the global political Left, accusing it of hypocrisy and "double standards" while defending nationalist leaders like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Argentine President Javier Milei.

Speaking virtually at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, Meloni said conservative leaders across the world are rising because people are rejecting the Left’s "lies" and ideological attacks. She argued that when leftist leaders built global networks in the past, they were hailed as visionaries, but when nationalist leaders do the same, they are branded as threats to democracy.

"When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Meloni, Milei, or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left's double standards," she said, mocking her critics.

Meloni suggested that the Left’s frustration had turned into hysteria as nationalist leaders continued to gain ground. "They are worried as conservative leaders around the world are winning and collaborating on global issues," she said.

She also tied her message to real-world policies, highlighting how conservative leaders are addressing national security and economic challenges. As Italy grapples with rising illegal immigration, Meloni has pushed for stricter border measures, a stance she compared to Trump's policies in the U.S. and Modi’s in India. She also pointed out how Milei’s economic reforms in Argentina, including cuts to the federal workforce, align with conservative fiscal policies seen in other countries.

Despite criticism from left-wing parties and activists, Meloni said voters continued to back nationalist leaders because they prioritized national interests. "We defend freedom. We love our nations. We want secure borders. We preserve businesses and citizens. We defend family and life. We fight against wokeism. We protect the sacred right to our faith and our free speech. And we stand for common sense," she declared.

She also took a swipe at U.S. foreign policy under President Joe Biden, claiming that with Trump in the White House, "the U.S. will never see the disaster seen in Afghanistan four years ago," referring to the 2021 Taliban takeover.

Meloni closed her speech by urging conservatives to remain united, saying that nationalist movements must work together to "preserve civilizations" and ensure a strong future. "I know that I am not alone in this battle, that you are all standing with me, that we are all standing together. And believe me, this makes all the difference," she said.

Meloni’s remarks drew strong responses. Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal backed her statement, saying, "Well said, PM Meloni! The self-righteous Global Left believed they could force their failed globalist agenda on the people while silencing all opposition. But when democracy decisively rejects them, they shamelessly turn against it. Their hypocrisy is laid bare, their double standards exposed. The People will not be dictated to!"

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also weighed in, calling her speech a takedown of leftist hypocrisy. "Global Left Ecosystem gutted and torched by Meloni! There’s an Unmissable Message for the cyclical, lying, hypocritical & anti-national Indian Opposition too," he posted.

