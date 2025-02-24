'Chhaava' box office collection weekend 2: Vicky Kaushal's movie sees massive growth, enjoys 151.34% return on day 10

Vicky Kaushal-led biopic Chhaava is having a dream run at the box office ever since its release on February 14. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day and ₹116.5 crore on its first weekend.

The film further went onto make ₹24 crore on its first Monday, ₹25.25 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹32 crore on its first Wednesday, and ₹21.5 crore on its first Thursday.

Related Articles

With this, Chhaava's total earnings as of its first week stacked up at ₹219.25 crore. The latest Vicky Kaushal film went ahead to rake in ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, and around ₹40 crore on its second Sunday.

Made at a budget of around ₹130 crore, the film has netted a total of ₹326.75 crore as of its second weekend at the India box office. With this, Chhaava is enjoying returns of 151.34 per cent within 10 days of its theatrical release.

Furthermore, the film's shows on Sunday all over India logged an overall occupancy of 54.63 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pune (84.75 per cent), Chennai (83.25 per cent), Mumbai (75.25 per cent), Bengaluru (56.50 per cent), and Hyderabad (53 per cent) were the top 5 contributors to the film's high occupancy on its second Sunday.

Moreover, Chhaava is also the highest grossing film of Vicky Kaushal's career so far after Uri: The Surgical Strike (₹244.14 crore), Raazi (₹123.74 crore), Sam Bahadur (₹93.95 crore), and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (₹88.35 crore).

It is also among the highest grossing films of Rashmika Mandanna's career in the Hindi belt so far among the likes of Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹812.14 crore), Animal (₹502.98 crore), and Pushpa: The Rise (₹106.35 crore).

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. Chhaava focuses on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his death at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Santosh Juvekar in significant roles. Chhaava released in theatres worldwide on February 14.