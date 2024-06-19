Food contamination alert! Dead rat found in Hershey’s syrup bottle, dead frog in Balaji wafers packet

In India, there has been a noticeable rise in incidents involving objects and dead organisms being discovered in packaged food ordered online, lately. In June alone, there were over 4-5 widely shared cases where consumers shared images of finding non-edible items in their food products, such as ice cream and chips.

In the latest, a woman from Kerala found a dead rat in a chocolate flavoured Hershey's syrup bottle that she had ordered from the grocery delivery app zepto.

The incident was captured by Prami Sridhar in a video that went viral, which prompted the confectionery company to respond quickly.



Prami talked about the "shocking discovery in my Zepto order" in an Instagram post. "This is a polite reminder to everyone to widen their eyes." She supposedly discovered a few hair strands as she put some syrup into a spoon, as shown in the video.

To this Hershey's res[onded by saying, "Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you!"

In another similar incident in Gujarat, Jasmit Patel, a resident of Pushkardham Society Street No. 5 in Jamnagar, bought a packet of wafers from the renowned Balaji Company yesterday, and complained that when he took it home, a dead frog was found in the packet. Patel bought a packet of wafers yesterday and broke half of them last night.

Jasmit Patel contacted the Jamnagar Municipality Food Branch this morning, and the officials of the food branch have taken samples of that wafer along with other wafers after opening and inspecting the packet and sent them for testing.

These are not the only cases that were recorded.

A woman in Noida reported finding a centipede inside an Amul ice cream tub that she had ordered through an instant delivery app. The woman, named Deepa Devi, shared a picture on social media on June 15 showing the insect in the tub. Devi has even appealed to food safety regulators to take action, officials noted. Amul has launched an investigation into the same.

In another case last week, a Mumbai man found a part of a human finger in the ice cream he ordered through an online app.

The doctor expressed that he started to have a health reaction, revealing numbness on his tongue and voicing apprehensions about possible contamination from the human finger found in the ice cream.