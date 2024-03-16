'Deadlines, not headlines matter to me': PM Modi at India Today Conclave

Technology was once exclusive to the high and mighty but India has shown how to democratise it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the grand finale of India Today Conclave 2024 where he spoke on 'Redefining Bharat'.

In his speech, Modi said India is using technology as a weapon to empowering poor and women. "Deadlines, not headlines matter to my government," the prime minister said, asserting that the Centre's digital initiatives have now become a way of life, especially for the poor and marginalised, aspects not often 'touched' by media.

PM Modi said his focus was on serving the people even during the general elections in 2047.

Startups and business enviroment

PM Modi hailed the significant surge in the number of startups in the country. "Till 10 years ago, there were hardly 100 startups. Now there are 1.25 lakh startups registered. The startup movement in India is not just about numbers, but the fact that they are located in more than 600 districts, which accounts for 90 per cent of the country's area," PM Modi said.

PM Swanidhi scheme

"Recently, I attended an event in Delhi where I met street vendors who came from across the country. We have learnt during the Covid pandemic that how important these people are. I wanted to do something for them. We launched PM Swanidhi scheme, through which street vendors are getting cheap and easy loans for the first time. Those who were insulted, called illiterate, those street vendors and vendors have today become the face of India's digital revolution," PM Modi said.

New model of governance

In last 10 years, we developed new model of governance; we focused on areas which were low on priority earlier: PM Modi.

Healthcare

PM Modi said the healthcare sector has seen a massive transformation and marked the establishment of "Ayushman Arogya Mandir" with modern health facilities. On a lighter note, he said, "Many minds would be stuck at the mention of mandir here, but that is their problem."

Speaking about Ayushman Yojana, he said that the scheme offers free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh and that the Centre has made efforts towards providing modern facilities in villages.

Women empowerment

PM Modi said that he distributed agricultural drones to girls in villages to "break the [social] psyche" that does not approve women driving even tractors.

"Even today, when daughters drive tractors in villages, it surprises people. I wanted to break this psyche. I wanted to show that daughters can operate drones too," PM said.

'Ultimate mission of government'

The ultimate mission is 'One Earth One Health', can't differentiate between human, plant, animal lives, PM Modi said on Saturday.

PM Modi said the Centre has allotted Rs 15,000 crore to a scheme for the vaccination of animals.

New laws

PM Modi said the NDA government has replaced many laws. Some laws which were implemented in the British era.

PSU turnaround

PM Modi said in the past, PSUs were going through a bad phase. Some PSUs like BSNL, MTNL, HAL were considered as sick. But under his government entities such as BSNL, Air India have returned in new avatars.

Their net worth has improved in the last 10 years of his government. "The people's trust in the PSUs has increased in the last 10 years and so has their performance," Modi, adding that the net profit was around Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2014 and now it is past Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

India from 2024 to 2029

The coming five years will be a guarantee of stable, able and storng India, PM Modi said. "The coming five years will give a new height to India's infrastructure. The coming five years will be of Indian Railways revolution. In the coming five years, you will see India's defence export making new records. The coming five years will give a new flight to India's space sector," PM Modi said.

"I have already started working on all these projects. I will come to India Today Conclave once again to share the information about these developments," PM Modi concluded his speech.