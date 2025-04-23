'Deafening silence': Canada slammed for not condemning Pahalgam massacre that killed 26

Canada is facing mounting criticism from Indian-origin voices and global commentators for remaining silent after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people — mostly tourists — in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. While leaders across the US political spectrum and international Indian communities condemned the strike, Canada, a G7 nation, has yet to issue an official statement—prompting outrage online and offline.

Strategist Ankit Bhuptani called out Ottawa directly: "Canada’s silence on the Pahalgam terror attack is deafening — the only G7 nation yet to speak. This isn’t just a diplomatic lapse; it’s a moral one. Time to stand up, Ottawa.”

🇨🇦 🇮🇳 Canada’s silence on the Pahalgam terror attack is deafening—the only G7 nation yet to speak. This isn’t just a diplomatic lapse; it’s a moral one. Time to stand up, Ottawa. #PahalgamTerroristAttack — Ankit Bhuptani 🏳️‍🌈 (@CitizenAnkit) April 23, 2025

The anger has been amplified by the fact that even the Taliban government in Afghanistan condemned the killings, while Canada continues to stay silent. “Have we, Canada, gone worse than Afghanistan? Even Afghanistan has condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Why are we silent? For votes, right? Shame!” one user wrote.

Canadian journalist Sameer Kaushal questioned the silence of top leaders: “The Canadian leaders Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre are conspicuous by their silence in condemning the #PahalgamTerrorAttack, whereas the US has explicitly declared India🇮🇳 as its ally. 'Our prayers are with our ally India.'”

Others went further, accusing Canada of political bias. A user wrote: “The Taliban has condemned Pahalgam terror attack. Only Canada remains. The only other terror state, Canada.” Podcaster Kushal Mehra tagged the Canadian Embassy in India and said: “Hey @CanadainIndia, I guess you guys are really busy serving Khalistanis and Islamists that you forgot to condemn the #PahalgamTerroristAttack?”

Meanwhile, condemnation from the United States has been swift and wide-ranging. US President Donald Trump, in a call with Prime Minister Modi during his Saudi Arabia visit, “strongly condemned” the attack and expressed full support to bring the perpetrators to justice.

US lawmakers were unified in their response. Senator Jim Risch posted: “I send my condolences to the people of India in the aftermath of the horrific attack in Kashmir and hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon. Terrorism is never tolerated.” Senator Ted Cruz called the Pahalgam killings “a deeply disturbing reminder” of terrorism’s persistent threat. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said: “We must stand united against terrorism in all its forms and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Representative Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, Rich McCormick, Greg Murphy, Jimmy Patronis, Bill Huizenga, and Marc Veasey also issued strong statements condemning the attack and supporting India. Senator Rick Scott added: “The US stands with India as we pray for those who lost loved ones or were injured in this unimaginable attack.”

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) described the Pahalgam attack as a “sobering reminder” of the need for continued defence collaboration, adding that the attack “marred the picturesque town of Pahalgam with bloody horrors.”

The Kashmiri Overseas Association (KOA) said the 26 tourists were targeted “solely for their Hindu faith.” The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) urged coordinated global action: “The world cannot idly stand by each time terrorists take actions… that is the only way to end terrorism,” said GOPIO President Prakash Shah.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi trip to return to India, while Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar Tuesday night to take charge. The Prime Minister has vowed the attackers “will not be spared and brought to justice.”

As global condemnation swells, Ottawa’s silence is becoming more glaring by the hour.