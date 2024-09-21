‘Dear Pawan Kalyan...’: Tirupati laddu row turns into a public feud between Prakash Raj and Andhra deputy CM

The controversy over the ghee used in making laddus at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati Temple snowballed into a heated public spat between actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan voiced concerns over alleged adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddus, claiming the ghee contained animal fats, including fish oil, pork fat, and beef fat. He questioned the accountability of the previous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board, which was formed under the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, and called for a national debate on the issue.

Related Articles

"Maybe the time has come to constitute a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' at a national level to look into all issues related to temples in Bharath," Kalyan posted on social media, urging collective action to protect Sanatana Dharma.

Prakash Raj quickly responded, criticizing Kalyan for turning a regional matter into a national controversy.

"Dear Pawan Kalyan, it has happened in a state where you are a Deputy Chief Minister. Please investigate and find out the culprits and take stringent action," Raj posted, accusing him of exacerbating communal tensions.

Dear @PawanKalyan …It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your… https://t.co/SasAjeQV4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 20, 2024

The controversy intensified when the TTD confirmed lab reports that supported the claim of animal fat in the laddus. The TTD stated that tests revealed the presence of lard (pig fat) in the ghee used for the 'prasad'. The supplier responsible for the adulterated ghee has been blacklisted, and legal action is underway.

Taking advantage of the situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of compromising the sanctity of the Tirupati laddus by using adulterated ghee. Naidu also announced that his government had replaced the ghee supplier with Karnataka's Nandini brand to restore the laddoo's purity.

In contrast, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the allegations as "diversion politics," accusing Naidu of fabricating the controversy to divert attention from his own government’s shortcomings.

Meanwhile, the central government has taken note, with Union Health Minister JP Nadda requesting a detailed report from the Andhra Pradesh government, while Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for a thorough investigation into the matter.