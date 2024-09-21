As Tirupati row over animal fat rages, temple brings in new ghee supplier for 9 lakh laddus

In the wake of a major controversy over allegations that animal fat was found in the laddus at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has moved swiftly to restore trust. A new ghee supplier, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has reportedly been brought onboard to ensure the laddus regain their original quality.

The scandal, which rocked the temple and its devotees, sparked a political row when claims surfaced that the famous laddus, offered as prasad, contained animal fat. The TTD has denied these allegations but has taken immediate action to restore confidence.

“There will be no more compromise on the quality of the laddus and the ghee used to make them,” TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report. To ensure this, the TTD has temporarily halted the use of cow ghee and other milk-based products in other temple offerings, known as "prasadams," until strict quality standards are met.

KMF’s Nandini brand ghee is now being delivered to the temple kitchens—known as potu—where the famous laddus are prepared. The urgency is clear, as the temple saw more than 73,000 pilgrims visit last Friday alone, and the demand for laddus remains immense.

As the nine-day Brahmotsavam festival approaches, beginning October 4, the TTD is gearing up for an influx of millions of devotees. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh Naidu has reassured that the new vendor is fully capable of meeting the temple’s high demand for quality ghee. “We have a reliable vendor, KMF, and we foresee no issues,” he said. BT could not independently verify the report.

The temple’s kitchen reportedly stocks 8-9 lakh laddus daily during Brahmotsavam to accommodate the vast number of visitors. According to temple officials, sufficient supplies of ghee and other key ingredients are being secured to ensure continuous laddu production throughout the festival.

In response to concerns over the quality of materials used in other temple offerings, the TTD has suspended the use of cow ghee in making “Srivari Prasadams.” A panel has flagged issues with the raw materials, leading the temple board to halt supplies and arrange new vendors. The panel has reportedly also committed to collecting daily feedback from devotees during the festival to ensure quality standards are upheld.

With expectations high for the Brahmotsavam festival, particularly on Garuda Seva day (October 8), the TTD has issued traffic advisories to manage the surge in pilgrim numbers. From October 7-9, two-wheelers will be restricted on the ghat roads leading to the temple. Pilgrims are advised to park their vehicles at designated spots and use APSRTC buses to reach the temple.