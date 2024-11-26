'Decide by Dec 19': Allahabad HC orders Centre to decide on Rahul Gandhi's British citizenship issue

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide on a representation questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship by December 19. The court was hearing a plea filed by S. Vignesh Shishir, who sought clarity on Gandhi’s citizenship and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Related Articles

The petitioner, as reported by Bar & Bench, alleged that Gandhi holds citizenship of the United Kingdom and raised concerns about the Congress leader’s eligibility for Indian citizenship. A bench comprising Justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi issued the directive while adjourning the matter to December 19.

During the proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General S.B. Pandey informed the court that the representation is under review by the MHA.

Shishir's plea referenced a 2022 petition by V.S.S. Sarma, which also sought details of Gandhi’s alleged UK citizenship from British authorities. Additionally, the petitioner revealed that after withdrawing a similar petition in July 2023, he submitted fresh representations to the MHA requesting a resolution under the Citizenship Act, including the cancellation of Gandhi's citizenship.

This development follows a longstanding debate over Gandhi’s citizenship status.

Previously, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a related petition in the Delhi High Court. That case remains pending, with the court indicating it would await clarity from the Allahabad High Court's proceedings before proceeding further.