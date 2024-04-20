'Dedicated and punctual': Meet Isha Arora, Saharanpur's superstar polling agent

A polling agent hailing from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, has captured the hearts of netizens with her unwavering commitment to her duties during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Isha Arora, who was overseeing the voting process in the Gangoh assembly constituency, gained widespread attention for her dedication and punctuality.

Arora is an employee at the State Bank of India stationed in Mahangi village within the Gangoh assembly constituency. She was lauded by online users for her diligent work ethic.

Several users shared this video of Isha Arora, highlighting her admiration for her work style as a polling officer in Saharanpur. In response to her sudden popularity on social media, Isha expressed her focus on election duties, stating that her punctuality and dedication led to the video's virality.

In an interview with ANI news Arora said, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smoot."

#WATCH | Saharanpur, UP: Polling Agent Isha Arora says, "I think that if you get any duty, you should be punctual and that's the reason I have assumed my duty on time. Every man and woman should be punctual to let the functioning be smooth."



Regarding her video going viral, she… pic.twitter.com/Xo44vVeYyQ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

A user shared another video of Isha Arora, praising her as the standout figure during the voting process in Saharanpur. Describing her as a senior associate officer at the State Bank of India branch in Saharanpur, the user celebrated her rising prominence during the elections.

Comments on the shared videos revealed that Isha Arora has previously served in electoral roles on two occasions, further solidifying her reputation as a committed and experienced polling agent.

