Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 64% voter turnout recorded in Phase 1, Tripura, West Bengal record highest turnout

The first phase of voting for the 18th Lok Sabha elections ended in 102 constituencies of 21 states and four Union territories on Friday, as the world's largest democratic festival commenced. The first phase had the most parliamentary constituencies out of all phases.

The voter turnout recorded in these constituencies neared 64 percent announced the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, the actual percentage of the turnout will be released later today.

"Polling for the first phase of the General Elections 2024 recorded high voter turnout despite the heat wave," said ECI in an official press release.

"The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 PM in many Constituencies," ECI's press release read further.

The northeastern state of Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout, nearing almost 80 percent. Tripura was followed by West Bengal with a voter turnout crossing 77 percent. However, Bihar was at rock bottom with a turnout of less than 48 per cent.

Here is the detailed turnout for different states and UTs-

Voter turnout across states and UTs published by ECI

Political parties have stepped up their election campaigns, with PM Modi speaking at a poll-bound event in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura on Saturday, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at two rallies in Bihar's Bhagalpur and Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be declared on June 4, 2024.

