Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi 'had to run away from Amethi, now will run away from Wayanad too'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a jibe at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, said that he had to run away from Amethi, and now he will run away from Wayanad, too.

Addressing a rally in Nanded in Maharashtra, PM called Rahul shezhada (a prince), while Congress awaits for polls in Wayanad, Kerala.

He said, "Congress's prince (Rahul Gandhi) is facing a crisis in Wayanad. Prince and his aides are waiting for polling on April 26. You can assume that he will leave Wayanad as he ran away from Amethi."

The Congress has nominated Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad for a second term. In 2019, he contested from Wayanad and Amethi known to be Congress's strongholds. He lost in Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani, while he won in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Karnataka on Saturday to attend two public gatherings, one in Bengaluru and the other in Chikkaballapura.

On the other hand, in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, where former BSP leader Danish Ali is the INDIA alliance candidate, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint rally on Saturday.

The first phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections witnessed a voter participation of around 64 percent in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, the phase with the most seats in the seven-phase 2024 election.

