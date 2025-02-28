'Deeply disturbing': Day after Centre's fact check on IIIT Ranchi, Sam Pitroda's big claim on IIT Roorkee

Sam Pitroda, a prominent tech visionary, encountered a cyber security breach during his virtual lecture at IIT Roorkee on 1 February 2025. During the event, which took place via Zoom, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit content. He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident took place just minutes after his speech began.

"Unfortunately, just minutes after my speech, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content. We immediately shut down the video and ended the event," Pitroda stated.

Pitroda went onto emphasise the broader implications of the hacking incident at IIT Roorkee.

I was invited to speak at IIT Roorkee @iitroorkee during the Cognizant event on February 1, 2025, via @Zoom with students and faculty.



Unfortunately, just minutes after my speech, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content. We… — Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) February 27, 2025

"It is deeply disturbing that such incidents occur, especially in academic spaces meant for learning and growth. Cyber Security remains a critical concern, and this serves as a stark reminder of the importance of digital safety and vigilance."

Pitroda's claims about the breach follow a recent controversy after the Centre rebutted his previous assertion of speaking at IIT Ranchi, which he mentioned during a podcast on 22 February.

The Ministry of Education issued a statement saying that there is no IIIT in Ranchi, while calling Pitroda's statement false and "baseless".

"It is hereby clarified that there is no IIT in Ranchi. Therefore, the statement made in that video is not only baseless but also reeks of ignorance." Additionally, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi confirmed it never invited him.

Pitroda has a history of making controversial statements, which often place him in the limelight. Earlier this month, Pitroda said the threat from China is often blown out of proportion because the US needs to define an enemy.

“I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US tends to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one."

The Congress distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks on India's nuclear-armed neighbour. Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that Pitroda's views on China do not reflect the party's views.

"China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge," he said.