Centre steps in to probe death of young EY employee, Labour Ministry takes up official complaint

The tragic death of a 26-year-old Ernst and Young (EY) employee, Anna Sebastian, has prompted a response from several leaders of the BJP government requesting action against the toxic workplace cultures.

Centre has stepped in to probe the death of a young EY employee. The Labour Ministry has now taken up the official complaint.

Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint. @mansukhmandviya"

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the former minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, took to social media platform X, reflecting on the urgency of action on the incident. He wrote, "This is very sad but also disturbing at many levels. I request Govt of India @mansukhmandviya @ShobhaBJP to investigate these allegations made by the mother of unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of young, full of future Anna Sebastian Perayil."

The death of the young employee has ignited a wave of reactions across social media, where thousands of users have shared their condolences, horror stories, and calls for accountability in corporate environments where long hours are often normalised and glorified.

Many have demanded reforms in organisations like EY, calling for better mental health support, humane work conditions, and re-evaluating the pressures on young professionals.

EY later issued a statement after the incident came into light. Her mother, Anita Augustine, in a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, claimed that this was her daughter’s first job and she was thrilled about joining the company. Within just four months, however, she succumbed to “excessive workload.”

In reply to the development, EY, in a statement, said: “We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024, and our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family. Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us."