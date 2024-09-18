'Remember Narayan Murthy’s 70-hour work week?' Internet angry over late-sitting work culture after EY employee's death

The sudden and tragic death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, has sparked a fierce debate about toxic workplace cultures and overwork in corporate India.

The incident has ignited a wave of reactions across social media, where thousands of users have shared their condolences, horror stories, and calls for accountability in corporate environments where long hours are often normalized and glorified.

Many have demanded reforms in organisations like EY, calling for better mental health support, humane work conditions, and re-evaluating the pressures on young professionals.

However, the conversation took a not-so-expected turn when one social media user linked Anna’s death to comments made by Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, who suggested that India’s youth should be prepared to work 70 hours a week to help the country progress. In her tweet, the user wrote:

"While EY is being shamed, it should be said that ‘late sitting’ culture and overworking has been glorified or seen as the norm not only in the Big 4 but many corporates. Remember Narayan Murthy’s 70-hour work week?"

Narayan Murthy's 70-hour work week

Murthy’s remarks, made during a podcast with former Infosys HR director and board member TV Mohandas Pai, were framed to improve India’s productivity. Murthy highlighted that India’s work productivity is among the lowest globally and called on the younger generation to take responsibility for the country’s development.

"My request is that our youngsters must say, ‘This is my country; I’d like to work 70 hours a week,’” he stated, sparking a national conversation on the feasibility and ethics of such a demand. Murthy argued that for India to compete on the world stage and realise its economic potential, the youth must put in extraordinary effort.

Supporters vs Opposers

Murthy’s comments found support from prominent business leaders like Ola Cabs co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal. Aggarwal echoed Murthy’s sentiments, tweeting:

"It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather, it’s our moment to go all in and build in one generation what other countries have built over many generations."

While some in the corporate world praise Murthy’s vision, Anna’s tragic death has triggered widespread criticism of such an approach. Many social media users expressed concerns that glorifying extreme work hours contributes to burnout, physical and mental health issues, and, ultimately, tragic outcomes like Anna’s.

Several people pointed out that commuting times, especially in overcrowded cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, make it impossible for employees to realistically clock 70-hour work weeks without severely impacting their well-being.

Others argued that pushing young professionals to the brink of exhaustion is not a solution to India’s productivity issues. Ashneer Grover, former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, offered a nuanced critique of Murthy’s advice.

"I think Junta got offended here because work is still being measured in ‘hours’ rather than ‘outcomes,’" Grover wrote.

EY responds

Anna was a young chartered accountant who passed away on July 20, just four months into her role at EY’s Pune office. In a heartbreaking letter addressed to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, her mother, Anita Augustine, attributed her daughter’s death to the “overwhelming” work pressure at the consulting firm.

Responding to the mother's letter, EY said, "We are taking the family’s correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India."