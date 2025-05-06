Defence mock drill on May 7: From cash to candles, items your blackout kit needs for nationwide war drill

As India gears up for nationwide security drills on May 7 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, citizens are being advised to prepare key emergency items at home, including medical kits, torches, candles, and cash, to navigate potential blackout scenarios and communication breakdowns during the exercise.

In response to heightened tensions with Pakistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and union territories to conduct mock civil defence drills on Wednesday, May 7, focusing on preparedness for potential hostile attacks. The exercises come amid New Delhi’s toughened stance following the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

A recent review by the MHA covered civil defence infrastructure across 244 districts, assessing the condition of shelters, sirens, and coordination facilities. Over 100 locations were flagged as sensitive zones, and the ministry emphasised that civilian training will be a key element of the drills.

According to a statement from the MHA, the drills will simulate air raid warnings and crash blackouts, with a focus on educating citizens on how to react swiftly and safely.

Sources told India Today that people will be instructed to keep essential items handy, including:

Medical kits with extra supplies

Torches and candles for use during blackouts

Cash in small denominations, in case digital transactions fail during a disruption

Other components of the drill include:

Activation of air raid sirens

Training civilians on civil defence techniques

Cleaning and inspecting bunkers and trenches

Testing communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF)

Operational readiness checks of control rooms

Early-stage camouflaging of critical plants and installations

Rehearsal of evacuation plans

The home ministry, citing “new and complex threats,” said the goal is to ensure operational preparedness at both institutional and household levels. The drills are designed to mirror real-world crisis scenarios and will involve coordination across civil, defence, and emergency services.

These developments follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong reaction to the Pahalgam attack, where he vowed to hunt down the perpetrators “to the ends of the earth” and deliver punishment “beyond their imagination.” India has since suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Attari land crossing, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Islamabad.

(With inputs from Jitendra Bahadur Singh)