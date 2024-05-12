Delhi: After schools, two hospitals receive bomb threat emails

Just days after a wave of bomb threats forced the evacuation of nearly 100 schools in Delhi, the city was shaken again on Sunday afternoon, May 12th, as two hospitals received bomb threat emails.

The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the receipt of the emails, stating that Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri were targeted. Similar to the school threats, the emails prompted immediate action.

While the content of the emails has not been made public, they triggered a swift response from authorities. Police and bomb disposal squads were deployed to both hospitals to conduct thorough searches.

“An email was received at Burari Hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The first call came to fire officials at 3:15 pm from Burari Hospital, followed by a second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at around 4:26 pm. Searches are currently underway at both hospitals.

DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram stated that police, along with the bomb detection team, thoroughly searched Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri and found no suspicious device.

IGI Airport also received a bomb threat email, said Delhi Fire Service.

Last week, schools in Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, received bomb threats, which fortunately turned out to be false alarms. The threats were sent via email to 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram, and three in Noida and Greater Noida on May 2.

The emails sent to schools came from a single IP address, potentially hidden using a VPN connection, and likely originated from a Russian domain, according to reports. The perpetrators used the Arabic word 'Sawariim', associated with ISIS propaganda, but investigators doubt ISIS involvement.