Choked! Delhi shrouded in smog as air quality declines to 'Poor,' AQI at 293 

A thick layer of smog blanketed the national capital on Friday morning, prompting concerns as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to a hazardous 293, categorising the air quality as 'Poor.'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, prolonged exposure to such levels can lead to breathing discomfort for most individuals, while ongoing exposure to 'Very Poor' air quality may result in serious respiratory illnesses.

In response to the deteriorating air conditions, the Public Welfare Department (PWD) deployed water-sprinkling vehicles across various parts of the city as part of the Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) aimed at mitigating dust pollution.

This initiative follows the Delhi government's recent announcement on Tuesday regarding the strict implementation of GRAP-1 measures to enhance air quality. This announcement was made during a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Atishi, alongside Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office outlined that 99 teams have been tasked with inspecting construction sites to enforce effective dust control practices. As part of the action plan, the PWD will utilise 200 anti-smog guns, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 30, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) 14, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) 80.

Additionally, the Delhi Police will increase personnel in traffic-prone areas, and Home Guards will be available for assistance if required.

Chief Minister Atishi urged residents to participate in carpooling, avoid the burning of crackers and waste, and report pollution incidents using the Green Delhi app.

Current AQI readings from key areas in Delhi reveal alarming levels of pollution: Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 339, categorized as 'Very Poor'; India Gate and its surroundings registered an AQI of 270, marked as 'Poor'; Dwarka Sector 8 reflected an AQI of 325, also categorized as 'Very Poor'; while Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 324, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.