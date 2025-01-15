Delhi air pollution: GRAP IV restrictions back in Delhi-NCR after AQI crosses 390

The Centre once again implemented GRAP IV restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). In an effort to address the escalating air pollution levels, stricter anti-pollution measures were reimplemented in Delhi-NCR under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 396, dangerously approaching severe levels, on Wednesday evening.

The GRAP schedule will be enforced, monitored, and evaluated by all relevant agencies across the entire NCR to prevent any worsening of AQI levels. Implementing agencies are required to maintain a heightened level of vigilance and implement measures outlined in the GRAP schedule, the Centre said.

“All actions of the GRAP schedule shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP,” the statement added.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, Stage-3 protocols are activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 350, while Stage-4 measures are implemented when the AQI exceeds 400. Today, Delhi recorded an AQI of 386, falling under the 'Very Poor' category (301-400) as per the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) daily bulletin.

The Sub-Committee has noted a significant increase in pollution levels, as the AQI rose from 275 on January 14 to 393 by 5.00 PM and 396 by 6.00 PM today. This spike in pollution is attributed to dense fog, low temperatures, and unfavorable atmospheric conditions that are hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that the AQI could soon surpass the 400 mark.