Delhi air pollution: SC asks Delhi govt to decide on perpetual firecracker ban by Nov 25

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to decide on the perpetual firecracker ban after the apex court had asked the government to consider such a measure. On November 4, the apex court came down heavily on the Delhi government for the ban on firecrackers that it said was not implemented at all.

On Monday, the apex court bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the Delhi government to decide before November 25 on the ‘perpetual’ firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders. Delhi air quality index dipped drastically following Diwali celebrations in the city.

The Supreme Court has also directed Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to impose firecracker ban. "We direct Delhi police commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on fire crackers. We direct Delhi police commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce the ban," it said.

Rebuking the Delhi Police on the firecracker ban, the court said that they have merely done an “eyewash” by seizing raw materials.

The court again pointed out that the implementation of the firecracker ban was not imposed seriously by the Delhi government. The court also asked why the Delhi government had delayed the imposition of the ban till October 14.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with th health of the people," remarked the bench.

Earlier this month, the court issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Delhi government demanding to know how the firecracker ban norms were flouted. The Supreme Court bench took note of news reports that indicated a total non-compliance with the government’s directives.

The court had then suggested considering a perpetual ban on firecrackers. The court also suggested sealing the premises of firecracker sellers who continued sales despite the ban and noted instances of people purchasing firecrackers from other states and bringing them into Delhi.

(With agency inputs)