Delhi air quality ‘severe’ with 448 AQI; most stations record AQI of over 400

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital has remained in the ‘severe’ category for the past few days after strong winds helped the air quality improve to the ‘moderate’ category a few days prior. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was 448.

According to SAFAR-India, most stations have recorded an AQI of over 400. The Alipur station recorded an AQI of 450, while the Ashok Vihar station recorded an AQI of 472, Bawana of 454, Burari Crossing 473, Dwarka Sector 8 460, IGI Airport 460, ITO 475, Jahangirpuri 478, Lodhi Road 397, Mandir Marg 444, Mundka 458, Najafgarh 404, Narela 441, Nehru Nagar 485, North Campus DU 447, Okhla Phase 2 467, Patparganj 467, RK Puram 457, Rohini 477, Siri Fort 466, Vivek Vihar 475, and Wazirpur 482.

Meanwhile, the national capital remains under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which include a ban on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

GRAP categorises the air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

DELHI TEMPERATURE

Temperatures in Delhi also continue to drop. At 5:30 am on Thursday, SAFAR-India recorded a temperature of 6.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal minimum temperatures across the country, except for in south peninsular India. “Below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of northwest, central, east and northeast parts of the country during the upcoming winter season (December 2024 to February 2025),” the met department said.

In December, it added, minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal, except for some areas in central India.