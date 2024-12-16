Delhi pollution: Grap III kicks in. Here's what is allowed and what is not from today

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi hitting a troubling 348, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR.

This decision comes as stagnant winds, dropping temperatures, and high humidity have driven pollution levels into the "very poor" category.

Delhi’s worsening air is compounded by low wind speeds, emissions, stubble burning, and a sharp temperature drop. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital’s minimum temperature dipped by 3°C over the past 24 hours, hovering between 5°C and 8°C, with highs at 21°C to 23°C. These stagnant conditions are likely to worsen pollution levels and bring colder days ahead.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQI readings across Delhi, with Anand Vihar recording 402, marking a "severe" category, while Patparganj and Vivek Vihar stood at 385 and 387, respectively. Other hotspots like Shadipur and Sonia Vihar also crossed the 340 mark, reflecting grim conditions across the city.

Relief is unlikely in the coming days as wind speeds remain low at 5 km/h, and humidity levels stay elevated. With no significant weather changes predicted, authorities are enforcing strict Stage-III GRAP measures, including halts on non-essential construction, a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles (except for essential services), and expanded monitoring of industrial emissions.

Delhiites are being urged to minimize outdoor activities, wear protective masks, and stay vigilant about their health. Residents should brace for continued poor air quality until meteorological conditions shift favorably.

What is GRAP and how does it work?

GRAP, a tiered system designed to combat Delhi’s air pollution, ramps up restrictions based on AQI levels: