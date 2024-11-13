Delhi Airport posts fog alert as visibility hits 0 at IGI, SpiceJet flights impacted

The Delhi Airport on Wednesday warned passengers that flight movement is likely to get impacted due to the fog situation in the national capital. Visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) stood at 0 as the skies of the national capital were enveloped with a thick shroud of smog.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi Airport said on X.

Budget carrier SpiceJet said in a social media post that flights may be affected due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport. The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/qgJ2NF4QR5. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday logged 'very poor' air quality for the 15th consecutive day. As of 8 am on Wednesday, Delhi's average AQI stood at 361.

While the AQI was 'very poor', none of the key stations in Delhi recorded an AQI of 400 or up. AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 394, a few notches shy of the 400 mark.

The AQI recorded at Burari Crossing was 386, Mathura Road 368, Dwarka Sector 8 336, IGI Airport 361, ITO 372, Jahangirpuri 384, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 319, Lodhi Road 307, Mandir Marg 350, Najafgarh 353, Narela 370, North Campus DU 383, Okhla Phase 2 342, Punjabi Bagh 377, RK Puram 356, Rohini 372, Siri Fort 349, Vivek Vihar 358, and Wazirpur 377 among others, as per SAFAR-India.

Moreover, temperatures are likely to drop around November 17 due to the northern wind flow and western disturbances.

"The northern wind flow and western disturbances, which typically bring colder air, have not fully set in. However, we expect this trend to shift around November 17, after which temperatures are likely to start falling," an IMD official told newswire PTI.