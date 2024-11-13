Delhi pollution: Air quality in ‘very poor’ category for 15th day straight, AQI at 355

Delhi air pollution: The national capital’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ quality for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday. Delhiites woke up to a thick veil of smog on Wednesday morning as the air quality index (AQI) remained at 355. The AQI was recorded at 355 on Tuesday morning as well.

Related Articles

While the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, none of the stations had recorded AQI at 400 or above, which is the ‘severe’ category.

According to SAFAR-India at 8 am, the AQI recorded at Anand Vihar station was 394, while Bawana was 386, Burari Crossing 386, Mathura Road 368, Dwarka Sector 8 336, IGI Airport 361, ITO 372, Jahangirpuri 384, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 319, Lodhi Road 307, Mandir Marg 350, Najafgarh 353, Narela 370, North Campus DU 383, Okhla Phase 2 342, Punjabi Bagh 377, RK Puram 356, Rohini 372, Siri Fort 349, Vivek Vihar 358, and Wazirpur 377 among others.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the area surrounding Rail Bhawan area as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in 'Very Poor' category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/mPDBBIPiXG — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Meanwhile, the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management said that vehicular emissions will remain the top contributor to Delhi’s pollution in the coming days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the prominent pollutants on Tuesday were PM10 sources of which include dust, pollen, mold, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions. These sources can cause respiratory problems as they can penetrate deep into the lungs. Long-term exposure can also increase the risk of heart and lung diseases.

Delhi-based independent think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said that the AQI is expected to stay around 350 for the next two days, and is expected to decrease below 300 by November 19.