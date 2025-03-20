Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to shut for months; all flights to move to new T1

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will temporarily shut Terminal 2 (T2) for refurbishment next month, with all flights currently operating from T2 shifting to the newly expanded Terminal 1 (T1) from April 15, airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) announced on Thursday.

The move is part of an infrastructure revamp, with T2 set to undergo refurbishment for four to six months. The work is expected to be completed by the September quarter of the next financial year.

IndiGo and Akasa Air flights, which currently operate from T2, will move to T1, which has been expanded as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. The modernised world-class integrated terminal was dedicated to the nation in March last year.

At present, T2 handles around 270-280 air traffic movements per day, serving over 46,000 passengers daily. Once the refurbishment is complete, the four-decade-old terminal will return to service with upgraded facilities.

The revamped T1 will be a fully integrated terminal for both arrivals and departures, offering state-of-the-art amenities to enhance passenger experience. The new facilities include: 100 check-in counters, including 36 Self Baggage Drop (SBD) kiosks, 108 Common Usage Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for check-in, 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for smoother security checks, 10 baggage reclaim carousels, and expanded baggage handling capacity, doubling from 3,240 to 6,000 bags per hour.

The terminal area has been expanded from 55,740 sq m to 2,06,950 sq m, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and passenger flow.

With the upgrade, T1 will now accommodate 40 million passengers annually, complementing T3’s 45 million capacity. The refurbishing T2 — which previously handled 15 million passengers per year — is part of a broader effort to modernize and optimise Delhi’s airport infrastructure.

DIAL has already notified airlines of the transition and urged them to plan accordingly for the shift. The country’s busiest airport is expected to streamline domestic air travel with this restructuring, ensuring a smoother experience for passengers.