Delhi AQI: Air quality improves slightly in national capital, most areas still breathe ‘severe’ air

The national capital’s air quality improved slightly from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ today (November 24) morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was recorded at 366. However, several areas in the city are still in the ‘severe’ category and the AQI went as high as 412.

AQI for these areas in the national capital today morning stood as follows: Anand Vihar (412), Narela (410), Wazirpur (409), Sonia Vihar (408), Vivek Vihar (404), Jahangirpuri (402), Bawana (401), Dwarka-Sector 8 (400), Ashok Vihar (392), Patparganj (388), Mundka (386), Shadipur (385), Rohini (382), Dilshad Garden (380), RK Puram (373), Punjabi Bagh (370), Burari Crossing (362), Chandni Chowk (353), DU North Campus (348), IGI Airport (327), Pusa (327), Najafgarh (319) and Aya Nagar (313).

Delhi’s average AQI was recorded at 412 on November 23 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin at 4 pm, making it the worst polluted city in the country. As of 7 pm, 17 stations reported severe air quality, with Wazirpur being the most polluted with an AQI of 440.

Weeks after a sudden spike in air pollution in the national capital, police are ensuring strict implementation of pollution control measures. More than 1.64 lakh challans amounting to Rs 164 crore were issued in October, which was equal to the 30 percent of the total challans issued in the year so far, according to a PTI report.

Delhi Transport Department has asked vehicle owners in the National Capital Territory to affix colour-coded stickers on their vehicles to help identify fuel types to combat rising pollution levels. The rule applies to both new vehicles, effective from April 1, 2019, and old vehicles, registered before March 31, 2019.

Amid alarming rates of air pollution in Delhi NCR, all schools in Noida will operate online till November 25, reported PTI, citing an official order on November 23.

With prevailing poor air quality in the Capital, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought data from doctors across Delhi on children suffering from respiratory problems.

Based on the data, which it will submit to the Union government, the commission will establish an SOP or guidelines for attending to children suffering from respiratory diseases, it told pulmonologists from across the city at a recent meeting.