Delhi AQI improves to 220 after ‘severe’ spike of 412 earlier this week

Delhi experienced a short-lived dip in pollution levels on Thursday morning, with air quality improving to the ‘poor’ category after days of severe readings.

The capital’s air quality index stood at 220, offering limited relief, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The board’s Sameer app showed that 29 monitoring stations across Delhi reported air quality in the ‘poor’ range. Anand Vihar remained a hotspot, recording an AQI of 308 in the ‘very poor’ category, while the rest of the stations were largely in the ‘moderate’ bracket.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

The 24-hour average AQI had also stayed in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, marking a notable improvement from Tuesday. On Tuesday afternoon, pollution levels had spiked sharply, with the AQI touching 412 at 4 pm and slipping into the ‘severe’ zone, CPCB data showed.

Despite the improvement, authorities cautioned that the respite may not last, with air quality expected to deteriorate again in the coming days.

The CPCB attributed Thursday’s marginal improvement to favourable weather conditions, particularly surface wind speeds ranging between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour, which helped disperse pollutants.

On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, with relative humidity at 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius, with moderate conditions forecast during the day.

