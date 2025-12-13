Delhi’s air quality deteriorates: AQI at 387, smog leads to drop in visibility; CAQM forms panel for vehicular pollution

Delhi's air quality sharply declined on Saturday, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. This marks a return to conditions bordering the 'severe' category after a brief respite earlier in the week. Thick smog and shallow fog covered large parts of the city, leading to reduced morning visibility and affecting daily life for residents.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The most affected areas saw AQI levels surpassing 400, with Wazirpur recording the highest at 443. Other localities such as Jahangirpuri (439), Vivek Vihar (437), Rohini and Anand Vihar (434 each), and Ashok Vihar (431) also reported hazardous air quality. Pollution hotspots totaled 18, reinforcing concerns about exposure to dangerous air pollutants.

Neighbouring regions mirrored Delhi's crisis, with Ghaziabad and Noida each recording AQI levels of 422, both in the 'severe' range. Gurugram reported an AQI of 295, while Faridabad stood at 208, categorised as 'poor'. This regional spread highlights persistent air quality challenges across the National Capital Region.

A dense layer of smog mixed with fog led to significant drops in visibility, particularly in the early morning hours. This affected commuting conditions and posed heightened health risks for vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Weather officials said visibility was affected in Delhi and several NCR cities due to fog, with similar conditions reported from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Advertisement

The deterioration in air quality coincided with the season's first episode of dense fog across north India. Weather authorities anticipate dense fog will continue for the next two days, with some regions of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh expected to see visibility drop below 50 metres.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established a 15-member expert committee focused on reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The committee comprises academicians, health experts and automotive research professionals. According to a statement, the committee brings together leading academicians, health specialists and experts from automotive research institutions to prepare a multi-pronged roadmap for vehicular emission reduction." The CAQM further stated, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the panel has been asked to review policies, programmes and regulatory frameworks related to clean mobility, including Bharat Stage norms, electric mobility initiatives and fuel-efficiency standards across Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

CAQM has outlined that the committee may engage additional stakeholders or experts as required and has a two-month timeline to submit recommendations. The CAQM said the committee may consult stakeholders, co-opt additional experts or institutions if required and is expected to furnish interim recommendations when appropriate.