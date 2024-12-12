'Strong face against Kejriwal': Congress to release first candidate list for Delhi shortly

The Delhi Congress has almost finalised its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to state Congress chief Devender Yadav. Speaking after the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, Yadav confirmed that the list is expected to be released shortly.

"I think the list will be out within an hour. There are senior leaders who have election experience, women, and youngsters who have been given opportunities," Yadav said. "All sections of society have been taken care of. You will see several faces entering the election field for the first time."

He expressed satisfaction with the candidate selection process, which he said involved thorough deliberations. "I am happy that the leadership has finalised 21 people after due deliberations," Yadav added.

Significantly, Yadav hinted at a robust contest against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "You will see a strong candidate against Arvind Kejriwal."

The party has also ruled out the possibility of forging any alliances in Delhi. "As of today, we don't see any scope of any kind of alliance," Yadav clarified, reaffirming Congress' intent to contest the elections independently.

With the release of its candidate list imminent, the Congress appears poised for a high-stakes battle in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it aims to regain its footing in a state dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party in recent years.