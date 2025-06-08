Delhi braces for severe heat with 44°C forecast. Here's when monsoon will arrive in national capital

A searing heatwave is tightening its grip on Delhi and parts of northwest India, with temperatures set to soar to 44°C by June 10. As the monsoon’s advance stalls, dry westerlies and relentless sun have turned the Capital into a furnace, with no immediate relief in sight. On June 8, residents woke to stifling heat and humidity, foreshadowing one of the season’s most intense stretches yet.

Delhi’s highest temperature so far this season, 42.3°C, was recorded on May 16. Weather officials say the current spell could be among the last severe surges before the monsoon resumes its northward advance. The seasonal rains had been ahead of schedule but stalled around May 29 due to dry air intrusion.

Though temperatures are on the rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued a heatwave warning or alert for Delhi. However, warnings are in place for likely heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and western Rajasthan over the coming days.

Adding to Delhi’s discomfort, air quality dropped into the ‘poor’ category on June 7 after a brief period of improvement. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) responded by reimposing Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the Delhi-NCR region with immediate effect. On June 8 at 8 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 175, slightly better than 169 the previous day, but still concerning.

Stage I of Grap had been lifted on May 18 following better air quality, but its return signals growing environmental strain as heat and dryness persist.

According to the IMD’s extended forecast, the monsoon may regain momentum between June 12 and 18, offering relief to central and eastern India. Rainfall is expected to increase in southern and northeastern parts of the country from June 10, with isolated heavy showers likely.

The monsoon's northern limit has been stalled over Mumbai since May 26 and over Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal since May 29.

Despite the current dry spell, the IMD has forecast an above-normal monsoon for the national capital this year. While it didn’t confirm when rains would reach Delhi, the usual monsoon onset is June 27. For the Delhi-Chandigarh-Haryana subdivision, 114% of the long-period average — about 431 mm — is expected between June and September, said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.