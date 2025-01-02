Delhi cafe owner's suicide: Another case of harassment by wife after Atul Subhash; Here's what we know so far

A few days after the suicide of a tech worker named Atul Subhash in Bengaluru, a tragic incident involving the suicide of a businessman from Delhi has drawn attention to the pressing issues of mental harassment and domestic abuse.
Puneet Khurana, aged 40, was found deceased in his home in the Kalyan Vihar area, allegedly following prolonged emotional distress believed to be inflicted by his estranged wife and her family.
Puneet's dead body found
Puneet Khurana's lifeless body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on New Year's eve. Law enforcement officials reported a ligature mark around his neck, and further investigations have been initiated into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Khurana’s family has accused his wife, Manika Pahwa, and her relatives of responsibility for his untimely demise, claiming their actions constituted mental harassment.
Allegations of harassment
Puneet’s family alleges that Manika and her family subjected him to consistent mental torture, leading to unbearable emotional stress. According to statements from family members, the couple had entered a dispute regarding their joint bakery business, which escalated into daily threats and demands for financial compensation.
This is where it all began
Married in 2016, Puneet and Manika’s relationship began to deteriorate within two years. They jointly owned "Woodbox Cafe," but emotional and financial disputes led to their separation in 2022.
The audio clipping
Recording evidence has surfaced, including a 16-minute audio clip capturing a heated exchange between Puneet and Manika shortly before his death. The recording reportedly features Manika insisting that Puneet clear her dues from the bakery, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.
Police Investigation
Upon receiving information about Puneet’s condition around 4:20 PM on January 2, police arrived at the scene where they found his body.
