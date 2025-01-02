Delhi cafe owner's suicide: Another case of harassment by wife after Atul Subhash; Here's what we know so far

A few days after the suicide of a tech worker named Atul Subhash in Bengaluru, a tragic incident involving the suicide of a businessman from Delhi has drawn attention to the pressing issues of mental harassment and domestic abuse.

Puneet Khurana, aged 40, was found deceased in his home in the Kalyan Vihar area, allegedly following prolonged emotional distress believed to be inflicted by his estranged wife and her family.

Puneet's dead body found

Puneet Khurana's lifeless body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on New Year's eve. Law enforcement officials reported a ligature mark around his neck, and further investigations have been initiated into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Khurana’s family has accused his wife, Manika Pahwa, and her relatives of responsibility for his untimely demise, claiming their actions constituted mental harassment.

Allegations of harassment

Puneet’s family alleges that Manika and her family subjected him to consistent mental torture, leading to unbearable emotional stress. According to statements from family members, the couple had entered a dispute regarding their joint bakery business, which escalated into daily threats and demands for financial compensation.

Demands for Financial Settlements: Reports indicate that Manika repeatedly demanded her share of the bakery business, "India Today" reported. Puneet's father claimed, “They threatened him daily over financial and property matters.”

Documentation of Abuse: Puneet's sister disclosed that he had created a 59-minute video documenting the harassment he endured. In her remarks to ANI, she added, “Manika and her family forced my brother, stressed him out... There is a video recording where Puneet has mentioned details of harassment.

This is where it all began

Married in 2016, Puneet and Manika’s relationship began to deteriorate within two years. They jointly owned "Woodbox Cafe," but emotional and financial disputes led to their separation in 2022.

Division of Assets: Following their separation, the couple reportedly divided their business interests, with Puneet managing “For God’s Bakery” and Manika taking control of “Woodbox Cafe.” However, the friction continued, with Manika allegedly seeking additional compensation despite the court's ruling regarding their assets.

Family Insights: Speaking to the media, Puneet’s mother expressed her anguish, stating, “She (Puneet’s wife) used to keep torturing him… I want justice for him.”

The audio clipping

Recording evidence has surfaced, including a 16-minute audio clip capturing a heated exchange between Puneet and Manika shortly before his death. The recording reportedly features Manika insisting that Puneet clear her dues from the bakery, despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Final Conversations: Police stated that the last person Puneet spoke with was his wife in a phone call around 3 AM on the day of his death, where the argument escalated. Allegedly, Manika accused Puneet of bringing disgrace to her family and implied that he was threatening to end his life.

Interaction Details: In the conversation, Puneet urged Manika to voice her demands, to which she responded that he could leave the house or take his own life if he chose, reflecting the tension and severity of their disputes.

Police Investigation

Upon receiving information about Puneet’s condition around 4:20 PM on January 2, police arrived at the scene where they found his body.

Evidence Collection: Authorities have seized Puneet's mobile phone and other relevant items as part of their investigation. His family has maintained that the harassment from Manika and her family fundamentally contributed to his tragic decision.

Family Concerns: Puneet's father presented a mobile phone to the police, detailing the extent of the harassment his son faced. This case is now part of a larger investigation into domestic abuse and mental health concerns.

