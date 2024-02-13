Delhi Chalo march: Farmers in for the long haul, prepare food, ration, logistics for 6 months

The farmers heading towards Delhi as they demand a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) are in for the long haul. According to an intelligence report, from Punjab alone, 1500 tractors and 500 vehicles have been mobilised for the demonstration. These vehicles are loaded with six months’ worth of food, rations and logistics, according to an intelligence report.

The report also states that remote and non-motorable borders of Delhi could serve as potential entry points for farmers. As per the farmers’ union’s plan, the main points of entry to Delhi are Shambhu Border (Ambala), Khanori (Jind), and Dabwali (Sirsa).

The Delhi Chalo march, conducted by the farmers unions, comes after a meeting between farmer leaders and union ministers concluded without a resolution on Monday.

According to the report, tractors have been modified to convert them into shelters and stays. As per the report, farmers plan to trickle in in small groups and take shelter in gurudwaras, dharamshalas, ashrams, guest houses around Delhi.

Farmer leaders and core committee of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) visited Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu to seek support from farmers of the respective states.

Meanwhile, security has been increased at the borders of Noida and Delhi in anticipation of the farmers’ protest, causing a disruption to traffic in the area. As Delhi shares its borders with Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, these areas have frequently been the sites of protests by farmers who are not permitted to enter the capital.

In response to the planned march, police have increased security at Noida's borders with Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidyasagar Mishra and Additional DCP Manish Mishra are present at the Chilla Border, where a large number of police personnel have been deployed.

Vehicle checks are being conducted at the Noida-Delhi border by police from both sides, leading to some traffic congestion. However, traffic within the city is moving normally and there are no reported problems elsewhere in the district. Measures have been taken to manage traffic, with quick response teams and marshals deployed and the traffic situation being monitored through the Integrated Safety and Traffic Management System.

Drones are also in use to monitor traffic. A traffic advisory was issued on Monday, warning of potential diversions due to the farmers' march and advising commuters to use metro rail services.

(With inputs from Sreya Chatterjee)

Also read: ‘They don’t have the right…’: Bar Association President calls for Supreme Court’s suo motu action against farmers for protest