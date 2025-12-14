Delhi chokes again as air quality slips into 'severe' zone, AQI nears 500

Delhi’s air quality dipped further on Sunday. Keeping pollution levels firmly in the ‘severe’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 491 on Sunday morning, showing a worsening trend from Saturday.

Visibility across the city remained low due to thick haze, as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continued across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI at 497 at 7 am, followed by Narela at 492 and Okhla Phase 2 at 474. NSIT Dwarka reported an AQI of 411.

Other areas also registered hazardous levels. Ashok Vihar and ITO at 483 each, Dilshad Garden at 495, Nehru Nagar at 479, Najafgarh at 408, and Shadipur at 411. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant in Anand Vihar, keeping the layer of toxic smog dense over the area.

Meanwhile in view of the worsening air quality, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education on Saturday directed all schools to conduct classes up to Class IX and Class XI in hybrid mode after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of GRAP as the AQI neared the ‘Severe Plus’ mark at 450.

“All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and XI in a ‘Hybrid’ Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders,” the circular said.

The Directorate of Education said the option to exercise the online mode of education, wherever available, shall vest with the students and their guardians. Schools have been asked to inform parents and ensure compliance with the order.

(With inputs from ANI)