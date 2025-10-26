Delhi chokes as air quality hits ‘severe’, smog blankets city, government plans cloud seeding​

Delhi’s air quality fell into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, with PM2.5 levels soaring to 146 µg/m³ and the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 226, nearly 1.5 times above the national average, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Thick smog enveloped the city as water sprinklers were deployed at key locations like Lodhi Road and India Gate, where AQI readings spiked above 280. In areas including Ashram and Maharani Bagh, the air quality remained ‘very poor’.

Carbon monoxide levels climbed to 804 ppb and nitrogen dioxide reached 30 ppb, both higher than usual, while sulphur dioxide and ozone were relatively low at 4 ppb each.

As for the weather, it was around 17.4°C on Sunday morning, according to RMC Delhi. The maximum temperature is forecast to be between 30°C and 32°C, while the minimum is expected to stay between 16°C and 18°C. Skies are mainly clear but may turn partly cloudy later in the evening, with mist and shallow fog likely during the morning hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, speaking to ANI, said cloud seeding is now essential for tackling the city’s persistent smog. “Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem,” she said.

Dr Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Director, told ANI the current pollution could cause acute health effects, especially for children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions. “Even healthy individuals are reporting throat pain, chest tightness and coughing,” he added, linking the spike to post-Diwali cracker use.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that cloud formation is expected between October 28 and 30, with trials for artificial rain likely to start from October 29, if conditions allow.

Across the capital, localities like Anand Vihar, Gautampuri, and Chanakya Place recorded AQI readings between 256 and 318, while Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash and Punjabi Bagh also reported ‘very poor’ air quality.

Meanwhile, a political controversy erupted after AAP accused the BJP-led MCD of trying to lower AQI readings at Anand Vihar ISBT by spraying water around the monitors day and night, describing the act as “data management, not pollution control.” AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video showing MCD tankers at the site.