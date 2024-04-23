'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has got insulin inside Tihar jail finally', says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Tihar jail administration have finally given insulin to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP further said in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that this has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is a diabetic patient, was given insulin inside the jail premises after his sugar level reached 320. This was the first dosage of insulin administered to Kejriwal, who has high blood sugar levels, ever since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, India Today TV reported citing sources within the party.

"Finally BJP and its jail administration came to their senses and gave INSULIN to CM Kejriwal in jail. CM Kejriwal's sugar level had reached 320. This has been possible only due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the struggle of the people of Delhi. We have been successful in delivering insulin to our Chief Minister (sic)," AAP said on its official X handle.

The party also shared a graphic showing Kejriwal behind bars accompanied with the caption in Hindi, "The ED had to yield in front of public pressure. CM Kejriwal has got insulin."

बजरंग बली की जय 🕉️🚩



आखिरकार BJP और उसके जेल प्रशासन को सद्बुद्धि आई और उन्होंने CM केजरीवाल को जेल में INSULIN दी।



◼️CM केजरीवाल का शुगर लेवल 320 तक पहुंच गया था।



◼️ये भगवान हनुमान के आशीर्वाद और दिल्लीवालों के संघर्ष से ही मुमकिन हो पाया है।



हम लोग अपने मुख्यमंत्री तक… pic.twitter.com/WSud7t0b4u — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Tihar jail officials have said that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team monitoring Kejriwal has said he can be administered low-dose insulin when his sugar level crosses 200.

"Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was administered low-dose insulin at Tihar jail. His sugar level was 217 yesterday. AIIMS team had said that he can be administered low-dose insulin when the level crosses 200," officials told ANI.

The development comes almost a day after the jailed Delhi CM expressed his concern over the jail administration's statements on the issue of insulin and AIIMS doctors assuring of no serious problems to him.

In a letter to Tihar jail superintendent, Kejriwal said, "I have read the statement of Tihar administration in the newspaper. I felt sad after reading the statement. Both the statements of Tihar are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose metre readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320." He claimed the jail administration was lying about his health due to "political pressure."

Previously, sources within Tihar jail said doctors from AIIMS had a 40-minute-long consultation with the AAP supremo on Saturday. During this consultation, the doctors told Kejriwal that he had no serious health conditions and could continue taking the prescribed medicines.

The sources added that the consultation was organised on request from the jailed Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal. In this consultation, the CM's complete record of the Glucose Monitoring Sensor and details of his diet and medicine were checked. Neither Kejriwal nor doctors raised any issues around administering insulin during the consultation, sources further mentioned.

The insulin row hit a head when the ED last week alleged that Kejriwal had been eating mangoes, aloo puri and sweets on a daily basis to raise his blood sugar levels, thus, creating a medical ground for his bail. Kejriwal's lawyer said he consumed mangoes only thrice in jail and had aloo puri as a Navratra prasad.