Delhi HC denies 'Extraordinary Bail' plea for Arvind Kejriwal; imposes Rs 75,000 fine as CM himself opposes PIL

On Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) requesting "extraordinary interim bail" for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all ongoing criminal cases until the conclusion of his tenure in office or the completion of ongoing trials.

The Division Bench, presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, additionally levied a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner. The court observed that the petition lacked merit as it was devoid of substantiated claims and lacked the necessary authorization from Kejriwal to file such a PIL, reported the portal Bar and Bench.

"This court is of the view that the petitioner's claim of being custodian of people is devoid of any basis. The petitioner holds no power of attorney to furnish any personal bond," the Court said.

The Court emphasized that Kejriwal is presently under judicial custody in accordance with a court directive, rendering any Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging this measure non-maintainable.

"This court in writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office," the order read.

The Court highlighted that previous similar petitions had been dismissed, with the last one incurring costs of Rs 50,000. Notably, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Kejriwal, also contested the plea.

The petitioner asserted that he represented the interests of the Indian populace and expressed concern for the welfare of Delhi residents due to the absence of an elected government leader.

Nevertheless, the Court remarked that this argument had previously been addressed in analogous petitions.