Delhi CM Kejriwal moves Supreme Court over High Court's bail order suspension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Sunday, challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to stay his bail in the liquor policy case. The high court had temporarily suspended the trial court's bail order and postponed the case until June 25.

Kejriwal has demanded that the Supreme Court hear the case on Monday in his plea.

"The manner adopted by the High Court in staying the bail order is contrary to the said clear dicta of law laid down by this Hon’ble Court and would violate the basic fundamental threshold on which the bail jurisprudence is premised in our country," the plea stated.

The plea argues that as a political figure, Kejriwal cannot be denied due process of law or be subjected to false charges simply because he opposes the current government at the Centre.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case and was granted bail by a city court on Thursday, June 20. However, the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the bail order.