Delhi coaching centre deaths: AAP to bring a law to regulate coaching centres, won't wait for Centre, says Atishi

Delh cabinet minister Atishi on Wednesday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital. She also said that the government will constitute a committee of government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.

The announcement came days after 3 IAS aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar area.

During this conference, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the government will listen to the demands of the students, hold a meeting with them and bring in the Coaching Institute Regulation Act.

"The law will have provisions for infrastructure, qualification for teachers, fee regulation and preventing misleading advertisements. Public feedback will also be sought," Atishi said.

Giving an update on the action taken against coaching centres, the Delhi minister said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed coaching centres using basements in violation of laws.

Basements of at least 30 coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed whereas notices have been to 200 other coaching centres, Atishi mentioned.

Citing MCD preliminary report, Atishi said the primary reason behind the Old Rajinder Nagar incident was the encroachment of the drainage area by coaching centres due to which the floodwater could not go down.

The probe mentions the drainage system in the area was heavily clogged with silt. Moreover, the basement of the building was used as a library despite having clearance from the authorities only for using as storage.

Atishi said that the report of the magisterial probe into the Old Rajinder Nagar incident will be submitted in the next 6 days. She also explained that the probe will ascertain which officer ignored a complaint sent to the MCD by an IAS aspirant about the illegal use of the basement at the Rau's IAS Study Circle.

The inquiry will also ascertain which officer was in-charge of the grievances portal where the complaint was uploaded and how it got ignored. Atishi also said that MCD "permanently terminated" the junior engineer responsible for preventing encroachments in the area. The Assistant Engineer has also been suspended.

Meanwhile, basements of several coaching centres were sealed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday. While the officials sealed a branch of Career Launcher in Sector 2, the police and Noida Authority locked the basements of FIITJEE and Akash Institute in Sector 62.